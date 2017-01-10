Tazewell launching two free safety programs

One county in particular is revolutionizing how to respond to its citizens by offering two free safety programs. This county did their research and looked at some larger cities and towns who have similar programs in place and looked at past natural disasters and tailored the programs for Tazewell County.

The Tazewell Sheriff's Office teamed with Clinch Valley Community Action to implement not one but two programs that can keep your family safe. My Daily Call is a program that a person can sign up for, the 911 center will generate a daily call to call that person to do an automated check on them. If we don't get a response, we can send an officer to make sure they are okay.

The other program launched that was launched today is SNID, Special Needs in Disaster. Should their be a large scale disaster, they know how to respond to the special needs of these citizens. When there is a disaster or that family needs help, their name will pop up on the 911 center's screen and this tells dispatch that the sheriff's office needs to pay particular attention to this house or this family where this person is and has a special need. Essentially, once help can reach this family member they already know what to do, so it cuts down on the time that would be used for assessing the individual.

But this program couldn't have just been launched on its own, Susan White of Clinch Valley Community Action says, “RSVP may have spearheaded and started this, but it became a community project... we did this as a team.”

Also Patti Cettin, of TASK, Taking Action for Special Kids, says, “It's a very valuable program to families, snow storms coming this winter, possible power outages, families with children with disabilities would really benefit.”

Those involved in the programs are hoping to inspire other rural areas to adopt a similar program.

To apply to SNID you can call 276-988-5593 or to apply to 'My Daily Call' you can call the Tazewell Sheriff's Office at 276-988-5970.