Tazewell launching two free safety programs

As the Easter holiday approaches politicians are taking advantage of the break and meeting with constituents including Senator Joe Manchin.More >>
As the Easter holiday approaches politicians are taking advantage of the break and meeting with constituents including Senator Joe Manchin.More >>
A fiery accident on I-77 northbound has led to multiple injuries and a major traffic delays.More >>
A fiery accident on I-77 northbound has led to multiple injuries and a major traffic delays.More >>
Churches are sacred ground for most people, a place of worship and prayer. But on Thursday, one Raleigh County church finds itself at the center of an unspeakable crime, the subject of decades-old fight to find Cherise Gwinn Stephens, who disappeared almost 24 years ago.More >>
Churches are sacred ground for most people, a place of worship and prayer. But on Thursday, one Raleigh County church finds itself at the center of an unspeakable crime, the subject of decades-old fight to find Cherise Gwinn Stephens, who disappeared almost 24 years ago.More >>
After weeks of public speculation about their relationship, the couple announced Tuesday they plan to end their 10-year marriage with a divorce.More >>
After weeks of public speculation about their relationship, the couple announced Tuesday they plan to end their 10-year marriage with a divorce.More >>
Senator Manchin visited Monroe County Thursday, first making a stop in Peterstown at Hometown Restaurant.More >>
Senator Manchin visited Monroe County Thursday, first making a stop in Peterstown at Hometown Restaurant.More >>
Guy Adams is a retired Army Veteran who served in Vietnam. He gave a lot. But he's lost a lot, too. When last summer's floods destroyed his house, he didn't know where to turn. But then fate stepped in.More >>
Guy Adams is a retired Army Veteran who served in Vietnam. He gave a lot. But he's lost a lot, too. When last summer's floods destroyed his house, he didn't know where to turn. But then fate stepped in.More >>
In a study of more than 100,000 people, researchers found that regular doses of aspirin may reduce the risk of dying from certain types of cancer.More >>
In a study of more than 100,000 people, researchers found that regular doses of aspirin may reduce the risk of dying from certain types of cancer.More >>