Justice Sisters looking to lead Summers Co to Charleston

Hinton, WV

Having one star player on the court is great, but imagine having two and from the same family.  The Summers Co girls basketball team has just that. sisters Brittney and Whittney justice are a senior duo dominating the floor the Lady Bobcats.  "I always say i'm older, I get to do this and do that. I love playing with her and it wouldn't be the same without her" said Whitney.  "We're close on and off the floor and we do work together good, both either in school or on the court and we love playing with each other" said Brittney.

They also have the special gift of know where the other is on the court at all times.  "I can look up and she'll be running the floor and I can just dish it to her, I always know where she's at" said Whitney.  "It comes in handy a lot. You know we kind of know where each other's at and everything like that" said Brittney.

Head coach Sarah Blevins says the pair are a great tool to have  a first-year coach.  "They come here everyday to inspire their teammates. They work so hard and we're really happy to have them" said Blevins.

Despite putting up the big numbers in the first part of the year the girls focus is to continue the tradition of winning in Hinton  "Taking it one game at a time right now, but we're always looking to win a state championship" said Whitney.  "Our expectations stay the same. You know we expect to go to the state tournament and move on from there" said Brittney.

