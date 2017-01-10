Volunteers working through cold weather in Greenbrier County

It might be cold and there might be snow on the ground but that's not stopping volunteers from rebuilding flood-damaged towns in Greenbrier County.

"I'm from Arkansas, over on the far west-hand side, and come up here to work with a group of Christians to help some people out and maybe get a chance to uplift some people, pray for them, encourage them and ask the Lord to give them some strength," said David Pertl, Samaritan's Purse volunteer.

No matter the snow, rain, or cold temperatures, these volunteers are out working and they are out working to rebuild the communities right here in Rainelle.

"It's been a bit cold lately. Today's not too bad. The house is heated. We got a heater in there. So, it's not too bad, but the last few days have definitely been cold here," Pertl said.

But the cold isn't fazing the volunteers.

"I'm from Vermont so, this is nothing. I ski, so this is absolutely nothing to me," Peter Bissell, Samaritan's Purse volunteer, said.

"It doesn't bother me. Just have to be careful with what you're doing. They're doing a good job of taking care of us," added Samaritan's Purse local volunteer, Lynn Humphreys.

They are also taking precautions.

"You're hands get cold. It's hard to work, they call them work gloves, but you can't get a whole lot of work done with gloves on, so sometimes you have to take your gloves off. Usually there's portable heaters. Samaritan's Purse helps you out as much as they can either with clothing to keep you warm or using portable heaters to heat the building," Bissell said.

Even with these volunteers working through the cold, there's still a need for more.

"Weather and business seem to be some characteristics that hinder some people from doing this thing this time of year, but I think people are in pretty good need," Pertl said.

If you would like to volunteer with Samaritan's Purse, their headquarters are located at Rhema Christian Church in Fairlea.

