NFL Spring League coming to the Greenbrier

White Sulphur Springs, WV

WVVA-TV

The Greenbrier announced Tuesday that the resort will host the NFL's 2017 spring league season. Free agents from all across the league will take part in drills and games at the resort from April 5th to the 26th. The league will consist of 4 teams that will play 6 games. Games will be open to the public and you can purchase them at thespringleague.com starting of Febuary 1st.