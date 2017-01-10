Fruits of Labor in Rainelle hosting community gathering - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Fruits of Labor in Rainelle hosting community gathering

Posted:
By Austin Davis, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

Fruits of Labor, Inc. in Rainelle is hosting another community gathering Tuesday evening beginning at 5:30.

One of the purposes is for people to enjoy a free meal and gather information about the community needs. There will be 80 meals provided and if you're neighbor needs a meal, you are welcome to take one to them.

The gathering is not just for directly-affected flood victims, but for everyone.

"It's just that gathering together. Coming together as a community, which will strengthen all community efforts in the future. So, it's really exciting and it's wonderful to see people lining up at the door waiting to get in. It's just exciting," said President of Fruits of Labor, Inc., Tammy Jordan. 

The next community gathering will be January 24th and they plan on having one once a month for the rest of the year.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.