Fruits of Labor in Rainelle hosting community gathering

Fruits of Labor, Inc. in Rainelle is hosting another community gathering Tuesday evening beginning at 5:30.

One of the purposes is for people to enjoy a free meal and gather information about the community needs. There will be 80 meals provided and if you're neighbor needs a meal, you are welcome to take one to them.

The gathering is not just for directly-affected flood victims, but for everyone.

"It's just that gathering together. Coming together as a community, which will strengthen all community efforts in the future. So, it's really exciting and it's wonderful to see people lining up at the door waiting to get in. It's just exciting," said President of Fruits of Labor, Inc., Tammy Jordan.

The next community gathering will be January 24th and they plan on having one once a month for the rest of the year.