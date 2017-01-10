New mental health options offered at several Raleigh, Fayette county schools

(WVVA) Across the U.S. and right here in Southern West Virginia, nearly 20 percent of children are battling a mental disorder. But those same estimates from the Centers for Disease Control show that the majority of those children lack access to proper mental health care.



In an effort to reach more children, New River Family Health Care is adding new mental health services at eight locations across Raleigh, Fayette, and Nicholas counties in January.



"Often times, the Physician's Assistant will identify things that are not just physical problems, but there's a mental component underneath it," said the organization's Mental Health Dir. Hamlet Smith.



Smith has hired several new counselors, including Leisa Robinson, to offer on-site care, both during and after school.



"A lot of times, mental health symptoms will present as possible physical symptoms or what the parents think are physical symptoms. But once you get to the bottom of it, it may be stress or something like anxiety over test-taking," adds Robinson.



The mental health component is an expansion of the school-based health clinics that offer students on-site attention. Smith said therapists will also rotate between schools to allow additional students at opportunity to be seen.

"In some schools we have an entire modular that's beside the school. So it operates just like a normal clinic."

Smith said the mental health providers will pick up where the school counselor leaves off, often digging deeper into personal issues that may be holding the student back.



"Most children are unable to access mental health services, whether it's because they can't get a ride or can't figure out the timing. And that's why we're here."



According to Smith, the visits are billed to Medicaid or insurance, and the co-pays are written off, making it a convenient and cost-effect treatment for students.



Right now, New River Family Health has locations at several Raleigh and Fayette County schools including Valley High School, Valley Elementary School, New River Elementary School, Oak Hill High School, Collins Middle School, Coal City Elementary School, Independence Middle School, and Independence High School.