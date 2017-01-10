Freezing Rain Advisory posted for Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties

(WVVA) A Freezing Rain Advisory is in effect for eastern Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties from 6:00pm Tuesday evening through 1:00am Wednesday morning. Freezing rain will likely develop after 9pm and will transition over to plain rain after midnight as temperatures climb above freezing.

Ice accumulation in parts of Greenbrier County could accumulate up to 0.10", while 0.10" to 0.20" is possible in Pocahontas County before temperatures warm into the middle and upper 30s late tonight.

Ice will likely accumulate on untreated surfaces, causing slippery conditions on roads and walkways. Power outages are possible due to ice accumulation on tree limbs and strong winds that will develop overnight. Winds will be out of the south 10-20mph with gusts up to 30mph. Gusts up to 50mph are possible at higher elevations in Pocahontas County.

Rain could also start as a brief period of freezing rain in areas east of I-77 Tuesday evening where temperatures remain in the 30s, before temperatures rise into the 40s.

Most areas west of I-77 are already in the 40s and no winter precipitation is expected.