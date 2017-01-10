1 dead, driver charged in Greenbrier County crash - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

1 dead, driver charged in Greenbrier County crash

One man is dead following a head-on collision in Greenbrier County.

The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. Monday on U.S. Route 219 near Renick.

According to the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office,  the driver of a Ford Taurus traveling northbound attempted to pass a tractor trailer when he crashed into the driver of a Chevrolet Aveo. 

The driver of the Aveo, Roger Cain, 72, of Marlinton, WV was taken to a hospital in Roanoke were he later died from his injuries.

John Mazzuchelli, 51, of Duncan, South Carolina was arrested on the charge of negligent homicide. He has since been released on bond.

Deputy J. L. Pachis is handling the investigation with assistance from Corporal W. K. Nester. 

