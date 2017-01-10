Head Start programs in Raleigh, Wyoming counties receive federal - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Head Start programs in Raleigh, Wyoming counties receive federal funding

WASHINGTON, DC -

(NEWS RELEASE)

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced that $4,821,155 will be awarded to the MountainHeart Community Services, Roane Co. Family Health Care, Raleigh County Community Action Association and West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services. This funding will support Head Start programs in Raleigh County and Oceana, West Virginia. It will also fund maternal and child health services for families in West Virginia and support primary care medical services in Roane County. 

“Investing in Head Start, maternal healthcare and rural healthcare is important to ensuring every West Virginia child has the foundation they need to be successful,” Senator Manchin said. “Every West Virginian deserves access to quality healthcare and education. I’m glad this funding will support organizations that are committed to the well-being of our families in Raleigh and Roane Counties, Oceana and across West Virginia.”

“Investing in a healthy start for West Virginia’s children and mothers is critical to the long-term wellbeing of our state. I supported funding for these important programs as a member of the appropriations committee, and I am glad these resources are being directed to West Virginia,” said Senator Capito.

Individual Awards Listed Below:

  • $1,406,129 – MountainHeart Community Services, Inc.
  • $1,219,445 – Roane County Health Care, Inc.
  • $327,859 – Raleigh County Community Action Association, Inc.
  • $1,867,722 - West Virginia, Department of Health and Human Services 
