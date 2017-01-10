Mexico says it will negotiate with Trump - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Mexico says it will negotiate with Trump

Posted:

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexico's new foreign relations secretary says the country isn't only willing to negotiate changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement, it wants negotiations as soon as possible.

Luis Videgaray says there's "enormous uncertainty" following the U.S. election of Donald Trump as president. Trump has pressured companies not to move jobs to Mexico, warned he would tax those who do and vows to renegotiate NAFTA.

Mexican Ford plant workers blame Trump for dashed dreams

Videgaray said in a Radio Formula interview Tuesday that Trump's actions have caused concern, adding "that is why this (negotiation) process is so important, to dispel this uncertainty." He said talks should start "as soon as possible."

He said Mexico is willing to negotiate over Trump's plan to build a border wall. But Videgaray said Mexico won't pay for the wall, calling that "unacceptable."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More stories on WVVA.com

Toyota is latest Trump target over Mexico production plans

Greenbrier County Sheriff Jan Cahill reacts to accepting Superintendent of State Police position

Justice makes appointments in health, tourism agencies

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.