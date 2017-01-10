Man admits selling heroin causing West Virginia overdoses - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Man admits selling heroin causing West Virginia overdoses

HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) -

Federal authorities say an Ohio man responsible for more than two dozen drug overdoses in Huntington, West Virginia, has pleaded guilty in federal court to distributing heroin.

Authorities say 22-year-old Bruce Lamar Griggs of Akron, also known as "Benz," faces up to 20 years in prison at sentencing April 10.

According to investigators, Griggs sold heroin on the afternoon of Aug. 15 to approximately 26 individuals who suffered overdoses very shortly after using the drug. Many required medical treatment.

Laboratory tests on blood and urine samples showed heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil, an opioid considered 10,000 times stronger than morphine that's used as an elephant tranquilizer.

Prosecutors say Griggs admitted he was responsible for the overdoses in his plea agreement.

