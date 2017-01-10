Funeral services set for Bluefield teen killed in Russian roulette shooting

Funeral services are set for Wednesday for 16 year-old Tyler Jordan Buchanan, killed last week in a game of Russian roulette that investigators say Buchanan did not want to play with 28 year-old Calvin Dawayne Powers. Powers is facing felony charges relating to the shooting on Thursday, January 5.

The funeral is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at 2:00 at the Mercer Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Harry Cundiff officiating. Rev, Cundiff is former Chief of Police for Bluefield, Virginia. Mercer Funeral Home & Crematory says the family will receive friends at the funeral home for an hour prior to the service.

Below is the entire obituary listing for Tyler Buchanan:

BLUEFIELD, Va. — Tyler Jordan Buchanan, 16, of Bluefield, VA, died Friday, January 6, 2017 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Born October 27, 2000 in Bluefield, WV, he was a son Robert David Buchanan and Michelle Youngs Buchanan. Tyler was a student at Graham High School in Bluefield, VA. He was a loving and caring young man who was always willing to help others. He could win any heart with his smile. Tyler liked to make people laugh. He was a very selfless person and he never met a stranger.

Tyler was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Dale Youngs.

Survivors include his mother, Michele Youngs Buchanan of Bluefield, VA; father, Robert David Buchanan and companion Courtney Hearn of Bluefield, VA; siblings, Zachary Buchanan, Caitlyn Neal, and Dalton Neal, all of Bluefield, VA; maternal grandparents, Annette Youngs of Belews Creek, NC; paternal grandparents, David Buchanan of Bluefield, WV, and Betty Atkins of Falls Mills, VA; special girlfriend, Keira Pruett; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.?

Burial will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery in Bluefield, VA, where Larry Grant, Keith Pennington, Bobby Hood, Jeff Glass, Timothy Price, and Dustin Buchanan will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Zachary Buchanan and David Buchanan.

Those wishing to share memories or condolence messages with the family may do so by visiting www.MercerFuneralHome.com

Mercer Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Tyler Jordan Buchanan.

