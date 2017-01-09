Five arrested in Raleigh County meth bust

A welfare check in Raleigh County led to the discovery of a meth lab and the arrest of five people. Deputy S.L. McClure Jr. was dispatched to a child welfare check on Griffith Hollow Rd. in Surveyor.

On his arrival, Deputy McClure discovered no children were present but did observe various items used and constructed for the operation of a clandestine methamphetamine lab.

Nineteen vials of suspected meth were discovered.

Those arrested were: