Five arrested in Raleigh County meth bust - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Five arrested in Raleigh County meth bust

Posted:
By Patrice Mitchell, Producer
Connect
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

A welfare check in Raleigh County led to the discovery of a meth lab and the arrest of five people. Deputy S.L. McClure Jr. was dispatched to a child welfare check on Griffith Hollow Rd. in Surveyor.

On his arrival, Deputy McClure discovered no children were present but did observe various items used and constructed for the operation of a clandestine methamphetamine lab.

Nineteen vials of suspected meth were discovered.

Those arrested were:

  • Danielle Honaker, 24 of Arnett
  • Joshua Farmer, 31, of Surveyor
  • Richard Cox, 35, of Arnett
  • William Short, 44, of Surveyor
  • Bobbie Farmer, 37, of Arnett. 
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.