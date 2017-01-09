High School Basketball Scoreboard 1/9 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School Basketball Scoreboard 1/9

High School Basketball Scores 1/9

Boys

Graham 76 Giles 67

River View 47 Tazewell 42

Girls

Narrows 56 Graham 51

Abingdon 69 Richlands 42

