Mercer County Sheriff's Department looking for persons of interest

The Mercer County Sheriff's Department is asking for residents help in identifying and locating these four individuals in relation to a breaking and entering case at a local Mercer County business.

The department isn't ready to disclose the business and detectives are stressing that the four are not suspects.

However they may have seen something because they were in the area before the business closed.

"They are not suspects at all. There just persons of interest,” said Captain Joe Parks, “sometimes just identifying and excluding people is just as important as identifying and including them.”

Parks says if you know who they are call 304-487-8364 and your tip can remain anonymous.