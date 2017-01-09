Graham High brings in additional counselors after tragedy - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Graham High brings in additional counselors after tragedy

Posted:
By Joshua Bolden, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Courtesy: Mercer Funeral Home Courtesy: Mercer Funeral Home

Officials and administrators with Graham High want its faculty and students to know that while school was closed Monday, additional counselors will be on hand for those who need help dealing with the death of  Tyler Buchanan.

Tazewell County's Commonwealth attorney Michael Lee Dennis said in a release Calvin Powers shot Buchanan after refusing to play a game of Russian Roulette.

“There are some things that we do and definitely we try to provide counselors to provide access and help for those students who are going to need it the most,” said principal of Graham, Cynthia Beavers.

Beavers says the counselors will be provided as long as the students and staff need them.

“When you have situation like this it affects the whole school,” said Beavers

The incident involving the sixteen year old occurred at the Cresent View apartments. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.