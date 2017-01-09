Graham High brings in additional counselors after tragedy

Officials and administrators with Graham High want its faculty and students to know that while school was closed Monday, additional counselors will be on hand for those who need help dealing with the death of Tyler Buchanan.

Tazewell County's Commonwealth attorney Michael Lee Dennis said in a release Calvin Powers shot Buchanan after refusing to play a game of Russian Roulette.

“There are some things that we do and definitely we try to provide counselors to provide access and help for those students who are going to need it the most,” said principal of Graham, Cynthia Beavers.

Beavers says the counselors will be provided as long as the students and staff need them.

“When you have situation like this it affects the whole school,” said Beavers

The incident involving the sixteen year old occurred at the Cresent View apartments.