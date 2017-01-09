WVU Men prepare for #1 Baylor

Morgantown, WV

WVVA-TV

A week into West Virginia's first foray into the top ten this season, and things went a little bumpy. The Mountaineers split their two games after getting into that elite group, but this team can cement their spot in that class with a big win over the top team in the country tomorrow night.

Even with a couple of rocky performances, the gold and blue still stayed in the top ten. They are 10th in the Associated Press and 9th in the USA Today coaches poll. Up next is a visit from Big 12 rival Baylor to Morgantown who is ranked at number one for the first time ever. The Bears are undefeated coming into this game and have won 3 in a row at the Coliseum. Head coach Bob Huggins says Baylor's size and athleticism is going to give them a lot of problems on their home floor, and his team needs to be on point. "We'll they are good. They are so long which is the biggest thing. It makes that zone pretty good when you can touch hands all across the floor you are going to cover some ground, and they can cover some ground" said Huggins.