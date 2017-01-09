Lusk developing a plan at Bluefield College

Blue field, VA

Dewey Rusk grew up in Christiansburg, Virginia and has coached at several schools around the area. So the decision to take over at Blue field College was an easy one to make. "Being at Bluefield and Southwest Virginia obviously I've been coaching for 32 years. Southwest Virginia is a area I grew up in, I played in, I learned how to coach, and obviously I recruited" said Lusk.

The former coordinator and Emory and Henry, as well as the head coach at UVA Wise knows the key to a great team is players. And his first focus is to recruit the area. "We have to get those type of players here and we can. We have to turn over some rocks and we have to go out and do some selling and get them on campus but I'm willing to do that. I've got a Southwest Virginia mentality where you roll up your selves and get after it. I look forward to this challenge."

Lusk believes that Bluefield College has a lot to offer to any recruit, but the most important resource is what the school already has. "If we have good people and the people I've met so far at Bluefield are good people then we have a chance. We have to get them here on campus, we have to show them have we have to do, and we have to put together a nice financial aid package. That's how you do it."

The game has changed in many ways since he started coaching, but he has been able to keep up with the times setting records everywhere he has gone. However to Lusk, the simple parts of the game have never changed. "Its still the same principals. You have to block, tackle, and play defense. You have to be able to run the football, and if you can't throw it will catch up to you. Football has changed but its also stayed the same."