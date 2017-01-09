Greenbrier County Sheriff Jan Cahill reacts to accepting Superintendent of State Police position

After retiring from the State Police in 2012, Sheriff Jan Cahill is returning after Governor Justice selected Cahill to serve as Superintendent of State Police.

"I'm real excited about it. It wasn't an easy decision whatsoever at all. Governor-elect Justice approached me about it in December and he would tell you if he was sitting here. He gave me some time to think about it, but it was not a 'oh yes. I want to do that. When do I start.' I had a lot of trepidation about it. I enjoyed being Sheriff of Greenbrier County," said Greenbrier County Sheriff and very soon-to-be Superintendent of State Police, Jan Cahill.

With 27 years in law enforcement, Sheriff Cahill recollects his time as Sheriff of Greenbrier County.

"I feel like you can make a difference in the Sheriff's office and I feel like we have made a difference, but to be able to do that on a level of the entire state is a unique opportunity. Probably a once in a lifetime opportunity," Cahill said.

And Cahill believes the transition to a new Sheriff should be an easy one.

"I think it will be a seamless transition for my Chief Deputy Bruce Sloan to fill my spot. He was a Deputy Superintendent with the State Police when he retired. I just think that's a no-brainer that that's the obvious pick for my replacement," said Cahill.

Although Sheriff Cahill took time to decide, he is ready to take on the position of Superintendent of State Police.

"I just want the people to know that it was not an easy decision to do this. It was not a split second decision and Governor-elect Justice would tell you that. I struggled with it for about 3 weeks, but I made the decision and I'm happy about it now," Cahill finished.

Sheriff Cahill will begin his new position of Superintendent of State Police on Monday or Tuesday of next week.