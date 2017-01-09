Via Airlines resumes operations at Greenbrier Valley Airport

On December 31st, the Greenbrier Valley Airport Board temporarily suspended operations with Via Air. Now the airport and Via Air are resuming operations.

The announcement to resume service came on January 6th, a day after a conference call took place between the air carrier, representatives of the airport, and other stakeholders in order to address concerns which the carrier had pertaining to the closure of the airport terminal.

After the carrier addressed the issues, the terminal was reopened allowing Via Airlines to resume operations.

"Via Airlines as of right now will have an abbreviated schedule this week and back to a full schedule next week. Not only Via Airlines, but Greenbrier Valley Airport are committed to the people of Greenbrier," said Greenbrier Valley Airport Director, Stephen Snyder.

All fares and flight availabilities can be booked online by visiting http://www.flyviaair.com