Hundreds of kids on wait list for Big Brothers, Big Sisters

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice may let the budget bill become law with signing the measure. According to his Chief of Staff Nick Casey, though leaders in the state Senate are willing to compromise, House Speaker Tim Armstead is "dug in;" leaving no room for a consensus.More >>
A special exhibit coming to the Beckley Art Gallery will showcase some of the best art from local students.More >>
The Greeenbrier Humane Society is holding their "Mutt Strutt" dog show at the West Virginia Fairgrounds Underwood building.More >>
Sometimes, the helpers need help. Volunteers have been working non-stop to rebuild flood-damaged homes in Greenbrier County and St. Thomas Episcopal Church has been providing meals for them, but the church could use some help of their own.More >>
A spokeswoman says a Virginia town manager who shot himself in the head after a standoff with police has died.More >>
The Brad Paisley Community Park in White Sulphur Springs is moving along with construction.More >>
Clinch Valley Medical Center in Richlands celebrates another high grade in safety, and quality of patient care. For the fourth consecutive scoring period, the hospital has received an “A” rating from the LeapfrogMore >>
