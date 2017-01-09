Hundreds of kids on wait list for Big Brothers, Big Sisters

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) January is National Mentoring Month and Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central West Virginia is working to meet the increased need for mentors to help youth in the state.

“We all know the challenges we face in West Virginia – poverty, addiction and myriad of other factors that can lead to low academic performance and higher drop out rates,” said Sara McDowell, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central West Virginia.



“These issues have the greatest impact our youth because they are the most vulnerable. If they lack the support of a caring role model, they may find themselves in the same situations later in life.”

Research shows mentors can play a powerful role in providing children and young adults with the tools to make better choices, achieve greater academic success, and reduce or avoid risky behavior like truancy or drug and alcohol abuse. Youth who are mentored are more likely to enroll in college, participate in sports, and volunteer in their communities.

“If you are a CEO or business owner, you know it is imperative to invest in effective ways to ensure sustainability and growth,” McDowell said. “If we want to improve the economic outlook, increase workforce participation rates, and reduce poverty and drug addiction in West Virginia, mentoring is an effective, community-based solution in which to invest.”

McDowell also noted that in addition to a declining population, West Virginia ranks in the top five states in the nation with the highest percentage of older residents. In Florida, which is also in the top five of states with the largest elderly population, the state legislature appropriates funds to Big Brothers Big Sisters affiliates and other nonprofit programs to help at-risk youth. State employees also receive paid time off to mentor.

To learn more about how you can make a difference or get involved in the program, contact Laura Lucas, Program Coordinator and Big Sister at: (304)253-9889, laura.lucas@BigLittleWV.org, or 104 Wilson Street, Beckley, WV, 25801.