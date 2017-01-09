Fire Marshal investigating fire at Rhodell Town Hall

RHODELL (WVVA) Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a fire at Rhodell's Town Hall on Monday.



According to firefighters, the call came in around 5:30 a.m. At this point, they said the building is considered a total loss.



Presently, the West Virginia Fire Marshal is on-scene investigating the cause the blaze.



The Coal City Vol. Fire Dept., Rhodell Vol. Fire Dept., Sophia Area Vol. Fire Dept, Sophia City Vol. Fire Dept., and Mullens Fire Dept. are all on scene.