Concord hoops swept by Notre Dame College - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Concord hoops swept by Notre Dame College

Posted:

The Concord University men's and women's basketball teams both fell on Sunday afternoon to the Notre Dame College Falcons teams.

In the opening game the Mountain Lion women were defeated 85-69. The Mountain Lions fall to 2-9 overall and 1-6 in Mountain East play. 

The men were defeated by a score of 95-87. They are now 5-8 overall and 1-6 in conference play.

Up next, both teams complete their four-game homestands on Tuesday against Urbana. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.