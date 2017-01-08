Concord hoops swept by Notre Dame College

The Concord University men's and women's basketball teams both fell on Sunday afternoon to the Notre Dame College Falcons teams.

In the opening game the Mountain Lion women were defeated 85-69. The Mountain Lions fall to 2-9 overall and 1-6 in Mountain East play.

The men were defeated by a score of 95-87. They are now 5-8 overall and 1-6 in conference play.

Up next, both teams complete their four-game homestands on Tuesday against Urbana.