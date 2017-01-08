Local business reaches first anniversary and wants to help other start-ups

Shannon Remines, owner of the Corner Coffee Expresso Bar & Bistro has reason to be excited because on January 1st he celebrated his first full year in business.

“It's awesome, we've made so many good friends and we've renewed a lot of friends in Princeton, Bluefield and Tazewell. It's exciting.”

He also can't wait for his primary customers to return from their holiday vacation.

“Being a local coffee shop in between Bluefield State and Bluefield College we cater to those college kids and when they're on break we miss them,” said Remines. “We get to know them on a personal level.”

Customers often students he hopes both stop for a cup of coffee and check out many of the pop up shops he takes in like Graci's Lotion Bars and most recently 3 Up 2 Up

“It feels really good to see the community come together to help younger people like ourselves,” said Ansel Ponder, brand manager for 3 Up 2 Up.

Ponder graduate of Bluefield High and West Michigan University is one of the minds behind the clothing brand. 3 Up 2 Up are hand symbols which stand for West Virginia.

“We had this idea in middle school so in high school we were wearing shirts that had WV but we just didn't have the know how,” said Ponder.

The team's post high school education fostered that know how and the idea continued to grow from there.

Ponder hopes it becomes the little idea that could bring even more notoriety to West Virginia.

“We hope that they feel empowered. I think visual imagery is very important with anything. When it comes to West Virginia you tend to see a certain image,” said Ponder.

“We plan to show West Virginia in positive light with positive imagery.”