Steady snow brings in steady crowds at Winterplace

The slopes were packed Sunday with skiers and snowboarders at Winterplace Ski Resort in Ghent.

The resort now has 22 slopes open and is running six chair-lifts just to keep up with the demand.

Winterplace executive vice president Tom Wagner says they'll continue to open up more slopes as the weather allows.

"This has been great, this cold spell has provided us a little bit of natural snow,” Wagner said. But more importantly, we've had cold temperatures where our snow makers have been able to take full advantage of it, and we've been producing a lot of the 'white stuff' to cover the slopes."

January is also national "Learn to Ski and Snowboard” month. Wagner says it's "terrain-based" instructional lessons have had great attendance so far.