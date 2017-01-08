YMCA of Southern West Virginia holds "Family Day"

It's a new year and the YMCA of Southern West Virginia wants to see a new you.

It is running specials throughout the month hoping to get new members enrolled to take advantage of all The Y has to offer.

Sunday's "Family Day" event wrapped up YMCA's open house weekend and membership drive kickoff as an invitation to the public to see all it has to offer for families.

"What's better than family together doing something, and the YMCA is a great place to come,” said YMCA health and fitness instructor Sue Burton. “There's a lot of things that you can do here, we have so many classes and so many options for everybody and there's always something for children."

Burton is in her 13th year as a health and fitness instructor for the YMCA of Southern West Virginia. She says making The Y a destination for the entire family can help serve as motivation to stay healthy.

"The reason families should get out here together is because when you have a family unit and your supporting each other in health and fitness, it's going to last longer,” Burton said.

Members say the friendly and helpful staff make joining The Y an easy decision.

“We've got good people that work here, anytime you need any help, all you gotta do is ask someone and they'll be glad to help you," Al Leftwich said.

The Y hopes its amenities such as its indoor walking track, basketball court and swimming pool make it the place to go for those looking to stay active during the cold winter months.

“The best thing to do is make it a family unit, come out and get healthy together,” Burton said.