Man shot and killed after leading Princeton PD and state police on pursuit

A man wanted for aggravated assault in South Carolina is dead after refusing to make a traffic stop in Princeton.

On Saturday around 9:00 PM state troopers with the Princeton detachment received a call about a domestic incident where shots were fired.

Officers say upon arriving on scene the suspect Daniel Scott Giberson had already fled the area.

At 10:30 that same evening, troopers received an additional call saying the suspect had returned to the area.

Troopers spotted Giberson on Twelve Mile Road where they attempted to make a traffic stop.

Giberson refused and led officers on a pursuit.

The suspect crashed his vehicle into a tree stump on Maple Acres Road.

Giberson then rammed his vehicle into the back of a trooper who pulled up behind him.

Officers eventually were able to approach the vehicle and noticed Giberson holding a knife to his throat and a passenger in the vehicle.

Authorities removed the passenger from the vehicle while Giberson continually refused commands to put down the knife.

Officers attempted to subdue the suspect with no success.

Giberson wielded the knife at the officers where during the altercation officers shot the suspect.

The suspect died as a result of the injuries.