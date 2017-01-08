Mountaineers bounce back with win over TCU - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Mountaineers bounce back with win over TCU

Posted:
(WVVA) -

After a loss earlier in the week on the road against Texas Tech, the West Virginia Mountaineers responded with a 82-70 win over TCU on Saturday. The Mountaineers are now 13-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big 12. Daxter Miles Jr. led the Mountaineers in scoring with 22 points on the day.  The Mountaineers welcome in number two Baylor on Tuesday night. 

