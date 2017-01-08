Marshall men record fourth straight win - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Marshall men record fourth straight win

The Marshall men's basketball team picked up their fourth straight win after a 110-93 victory over Charlotte on Saturday.

The win moves the Herd to 4-0 in Conference USA play. Junior guard Jon Elmore scored 29 in the win, his third 20 plus point outing in the last four games. The Herd also record 12 three's in the game, good for 55 percent. As a team, the Herd shot 52 percent from the floor.

The team now 11-6 overall, is back in action on Wednesday night at Middle Tennessee.

