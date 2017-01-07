Officials rule cause of vehicle fire undetermined

Bluefield police are looking for the owner of a vehicle that caught fire Saturday morning.

The Bluefield Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire around 7:00 Saturday morning in the old K-Mart parking lot.

Fire officials say no one was inside the vehicle when crews arrived to the scene.

Lieutenant George Miller with the Bluefield Fire Department says while he expects the vehicle overheated the vehicle was too charred to determine.

"There's speculation. I'd say it probably overheated you could see there were circles in the snow where they were probably doing donuts something like that,” said Miller. “After [the] investigation, it's unknown. There was a lot of damage to the vehicle."

If you are the owner of that vehicle you are asked to call the Bluefield, West Virginia Police Department at 304-327-6101