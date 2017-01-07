Local businesses see impact with weekend snowfall

Many folks in West Virginia didn't get that white Christmas, but the first weekend in January turned into winter wonderland for Mercer County catching some businesses like the Corner Coffee Expresso Bar & Bistro off guard.

“[I] did not anticipate this. we had to get the snow plow out to get the parking lot cleared,” said owner Shannon Remines.

“This time we kind of got caught short and we had to schedule him to come out late.”

Highways and safety crews were out making sure the roads where safe and passable but some residents opted to stay in.

Karen Rideout who runs the Bluefield yarn company says the snow has kept her usual customers away but it didn't stop her from opening up shop.

“I do see a decrease in customers people tend to stay off the roads and not come in and shop or get out like they normally would.”

Big Whiskey BBQ waitress Alexus Dudeck, says normally Saturdays are slow but not when it snows.

“Literally when we opened up people were already rushing through and 'I was like thank goodness,'” said Dudeck.

“For them to keep coming in as they do it really means we're doing our jobs right honestly.”

While the snow has been a mixed bag for many businesses owners are hoping the sun will come out tomorrow.

“I'm sure people are home knitting and crocheting with their yarn and will need to come get some more after the snow is gone,” said Rideout.