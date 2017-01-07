Beckley Fire Dept. explains how to stay safe with space heaters

With temperatures tumbling into the single digits, many look to alternative heating sources to stay warm.

"We always see a big influx of customers coming in wanting to know about the best heaters that we have available and the most economical heaters," said Lowe's outdoor seasonal sales specialist, James Oaks.

Lowe's Home Improvement customers looking for supplemental heating are faced with dozens of options and price points.

"Infrared is our new technology that is very inexpensive to run, and it seems to be the most popular thing on the market right now," Oaks said.

Consumers are also looking for the safest way to keep their homes warm this winter.

The Beckley fire department says the most important thing to do when using supplemental heating is to exercise common sense.

"Whether it's an electric heater, a propane heater, anything like that, follow the instructions, make sure you have proper clearance distances all the way around the heating unit to take the best way to avoid the chances of a fire,” said Chris Lanna of the Beckley Fire Department.

He says heaters should be plugged directly into an outlet, never an extension cord. And if your heater has any type of venting, to be sure it's free of any debris. He also advises careful disposal of any embers or ashes from a fireplace or wood burning stove.

And while fire prevention is key, accidents happen.

"The best way to keep you and your family safe is having a working smoke detector at least every level of your home, and outside of all sleeping areas, if not in the bedrooms themselves," Lanna said.

If a fire does break out inside your home, Lanna says to get out and call 911.

"Let the professionals come and take care of the problem because that is a very common cause of fire deaths, is people trying to stay to fight the fire, or going back in thinking they can extinguish the fire but they aren't successful," Lanna said.

Lanna also suggests those who have gas or propane heating appliances of any kind to invest in a carbon monoxide detector.