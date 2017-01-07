Glen Jean man facing arson, burglary charges - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Glen Jean man facing arson, burglary charges

Posted:
By Alison Wickline, WVVA Weekend News anchor / Multimedia Journalist
FAYETTE COUNTY (WVVA) -

 A Glen Jean man is in custody following a house fire in Fayette County early Saturday morning.

35-year-old John Ross has been charged with the felony offenses of nighttime burglary and first degree arson.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, early Saturday morning, firefighters responded to a house fire on McKell Avenue in Glen Jean.

While first responders were on scene, a witness said an individual had been running away from the house before the fire started.

Deputies were then able to locate Ross and after a preliminary investigation at the residence, he was charged. 

