Wyoming East and Bluefield Boys pick up rivalry wins

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

The Wyoming East boys defeated their rival in Westside on the road on Friday night 56-44. With the win the Warriors improve to 5-2 on the year, while the Renegades fall to 4-3. Wyoming East now has a 21-20 lead in the all time series.

The Bluefield Boys rolled past rival Princeton 78-50. Cody Fuller had 25 points for the Beavers while picking up career point 1,000. Bluefield improves to 7-1, while Princeton drops to 2-5.