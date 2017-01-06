Wyoming East and Bluefield Boys pick up rivalry wins - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Wyoming East and Bluefield Boys pick up rivalry wins

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

The Wyoming East boys defeated their rival in Westside on the road on Friday night 56-44.  With the win the Warriors improve to 5-2 on the year, while the Renegades fall to 4-3.  Wyoming East now has a 21-20 lead in the all time series.

The Bluefield Boys rolled past rival Princeton 78-50.  Cody Fuller had 25 points for the Beavers while picking up career point 1,000.  Bluefield improves to 7-1, while Princeton drops to 2-5.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.