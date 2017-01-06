Bluefield Girls Basketball learning from last year's mistakes

Bluefield, WV

The Bluefield girls started the 2017 campaign with plenty of motivation. The Lady Beavers fell to Summers Co in the regional final of year ago, giving them something to work for. "I think when we lost to them it made us realize that we needed to work harder than last year and it kind of got under our skin because we knew we were good enough to win. We knew we had to be better this year to make it to states" said senior Gia Coppola.

So far that hard work has paid off. Bluefield is 8-0 on the season, and ranked in the AA top ten. "I think after last year that they decided they wanted to make a run at it this year. They decided to come together and work hard in the offseason. To do that they have to come together as a team. So that's the reason it is like what it is" said head coach Tony Mallamaci.

The key for this team has been on defense. Where they are forcing more turnovers per game than anyone in the area. "This year we are focusing mainly on defense and we play as a team and our chemistry is there" said Coppola.

The family aspect for the beavers is at a all time high. A product of playing together from day one. "They've been together not only through school ball but through AAU, rec league, summer leagues, and pick up. They've been together for quite awhile so the chemistry automatically developed" said Mallamaci.

Up next for this team will be a tough stretch featuring teams ranked in the top ten in all three classes. Which will give them a benchmark for where they stand at this point. "We've had a tough schedule so far but it only gets tougher. We realize that we need to work even harder and its important for us to come with our game and not make stupid mistakes" said Coppola.