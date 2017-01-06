Via Air to resume service to Greenbrier Valley Airport

In a prepared statement, Via Air announced Friday it is resuming service to Greenbrier Valley Airport, beginning Monday, January 9th.

The announcement follows a conference call involving the air carrier, airport representatives and other stakeholders.

Via Air says the conversation addressed its concerns about the recent closure of the airport terminal that affected flights in and out of Lewisburg.

Via Air says it will offer an abbreviated schedule next week and will resume a full schedule the week after that.

Greenbrier Valley Airport director Stephen Snyder said they're pleased the discussion took place and that air service is resuming.

Via Air is based in Maitland, Florida, and offers service between several airports in West Virginia and Charlotte-Douglas International Airport in North Carolina.