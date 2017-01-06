Missing McDowell County woman has been found safe

According to the West Virginia State Police, Charlene Baldwin has been found safe.

West Virginia State Police are looking for 36 year-old Charlene Baldwin of Pocahontas, Virginia.

Baldwin is described as weighing 180 pounds and standing five foot, seven inches tall, and has blue eyes.

State Police say Baldwin was last seen in the Maybeury area of McDowell County on December 31.

As of Friday, January 6, Baldwin has not made contact with her family and they are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information pertaining to Baldwin's whereabouts is urged to call the WVSP Welch Detachment at (304) 436-2101.

Senior Trooper B. D. Gillespie is the investigating officer.