Railroad book creating opportunities for Alderson

The Town of Alderson's Railroad Depot is nearing the completion of its remodel. Now, there is a book to honor the history of the structure and make a difference in the small town of southern West Virginia.

"This book is the history of 100 years of the Chesapeake and Ohio Railroad, depot, towers, and other structures. And the thing we are most proud of is that on the front cover is the Alderson Depot," said member of Alderson Main Street, Doris Kasley.

For a nominal cost, you can have one of your own.

"These books are currently for sale here in the Artisan's Gallery in Alderson. They sell for $40. The proceeds from these books will go to benefit Alderson Main Street and the projects we do and especially in the restoration of the depot," Kasley said.

The proceeds from the book will allow Alderson Main Street to put on different events for the town.

"This helps to keep our visitor center open. This money mainly goes for special projects. Our next one coming up will be our strawberry festival and then we have the 4th of July activities and then our activities on the bridge," said Kasley.

The book is sold in the Artisan Gallery which is open Thursday through Saturday. They will also accommodate anyone interested in purchasing the book by calling ahead to town hall at 304-445-2916.