New trouble for doctor investigated after Hepatitis investigation

There is new trouble for the physician in charge of the embattled Raleigh Heart Clinic, already the subject of a class action lawsuit involving exposing patients to possible Hepatitis and HIV infection during stress tests.



On Friday, WVVA News learned that in late December, Dr. Thair Barghouthi signed a consent decree accepting a 'public reprimand' for allowing his brother to continue operating medical equipment after his brother's apprentice license expired.



The offenses happened in 2012, 2013, and 2014, after the expiration of his brother's license in July of 2012.



The public reprimand was issued by the West Virginia Board of Medicine (BOM) on Friday. It comes more than a month after a decision by Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick to certify a class action lawsuit against the clinic on November 30, 2016.



An attorney for 65 of the 100 patients, Stephen New, plans to argue as part of that case that his clients contracted Hepatitis from the clinic.



Last March, the West Virginia Dept. of Health and Human Resources sent letters to more than 2,300 patients, saying they may have been exposed to Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, and HIV at the clinic.