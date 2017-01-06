2 busted on drug charges in McDowell County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

2 busted on drug charges in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

A burglary investigation leads to two arrests on drug charges in McDowell County.

According to Sgt. James Muncy, Jr., deputies were assisting the Bluefield, WV Police in a burglary case that happened in Bluefield when they found illegal drugs at a residence on Stewart Street in Welch.

Deputies found crack cocaine, marijuana, Suboxone, and several hundred dollars in cash.

Tony Eugene Ward, Jr., 19, is charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (crack cocaine), Schedule III controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, and felony conspiracy.

Joseph Patrick Wellman, 19, is charged with possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, and felony conspiracy.

Both men were arraigned before Magistrate Richard VanDyke where bond was set at $56,000 each. Ward and Wellman are currently being held in the McDowell County Holding Unit and will eventually be taken to Southwestern Regional Jail. 

