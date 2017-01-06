Raleigh County drivers dodge black ice

BECKLEY (WVVA) Residents in Raleigh County woke up to a winter wonderland on Friday. But beneath the beautiful snowflakes, there were chaotic conditions for the commute.



Emergency responders reported at least five weather-related accidents in just 12 hours, and even one with injuries.



"Be cautious of the drivers around you. Just because you think you can drive doesn't mean they can," said driver Jeffrey James.



James was one of several drivers that ran into black ice on Friday, and with temperatures expected to drop into the night, dangerous driving conditions may continue.



Even on the main roads, there were challenges for drivers talking it too quick. "The main roads are plowed pretty well, but they can still be slick," added driver Forrest Hershey on his commute to Lewisburg.



For those who have to go out, first responders remind drivers to tap not slam their breaks. And the slower they go, the more traction they'll have going down those slick mountains and hills.