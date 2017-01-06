UPDATE: DUI checkpoint rescheduled in Mercer County

A DUI checkpoint set for this Saturday has been rescheduled for next weekend.

According to a news release issued by the West Virginia State Police in Princeton, the DUI checkpoint will take place on Friday, January 20 from 7 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Saturday. It will be located on Oakvale Road in Mercer County.

