UPDATE: DUI checkpoint rescheduled in Mercer County

A DUI checkpoint set for this Saturday has been rescheduled for next weekend.

According to a news release issued by the West Virginia State Police in Princeton, the DUI checkpoint will take place on Friday, January 20 from 7 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Saturday. It will be located on Oakvale Road in Mercer County.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police will be conducting a DUI checkpoint next Saturday.

The checkpoint will be held on Saturday, January 14 from 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. It will be located on Oakvale Road in Mercer County.

The purpose of this checkpoint is to increase public awareness and to deter the citizens of West Virginia from driving a motor vehicle while their ability to do so has been impaired from the use of drugs and/or alcohol.-West Virginia State Police (Princeton)

