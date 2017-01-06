Virginia police seize large package of "high-grade marijuana"

Police intercept a package containing a large amount of "high-grade marijuana" on Thursday in Wytheville.

The eight-pound package has an estimated street value of $43,500. Police also seized more than $9,000 in cash.

An arrest is expected and charges are pending.

The drugs and cash were intended for delivery to and distribution in Washington County, Va.- Virginia State Police

The join investigation was lead by the Virginia State Police with assistance from the Bristol Police, Washington County Sheriff's Office, and Drug Enforcement Agency.