Virginia police seize large package of "high-grade marijuana"

photo courtesy: Virginia State Police photo courtesy: Virginia State Police

Police intercept a package containing a large amount of "high-grade marijuana" on Thursday in Wytheville.

The eight-pound package has an estimated street value of $43,500. Police also seized more than $9,000 in cash. 

An arrest is expected and charges are pending. 

The drugs and cash were intended for delivery to and distribution in Washington County, Va.- Virginia State Police

The join investigation was lead by the Virginia State Police with assistance from the Bristol Police, Washington County Sheriff's Office, and Drug Enforcement Agency. 

