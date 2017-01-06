Mobile home fire reported in Green Valley

A Mercer County family is displaced after their mobile home catches fire Friday morning.

Dispatchers tell WVVA the call came in around 8:30 a.m. at a residence on Supermarket Street in Green Valley.

Firefighters from Bluefield, Bluewell, East River, and Green Valley responded to the fire. No injures were reported. Crews cleared the scene within two hours.

