Virginia mining certifications now available online

NEWS RELEASE:

Mineral mining certifications are now available through an online application system through the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy’s (DMME) website. The system, launched in 2017, allows those wanting to mine in Virginia to get an initial surface, surface foreman, open pit, blaster, underground foreman, underground blaster and general mineral miner with the click of a mouse.

“Anything our miners need to keep working should be available quickly and with little effort,” said Mineral Mining Director Phil Skorupa. “This online option allows miners across Virginia to be able to apply for, renew and view their certifications from anywhere with an internet connection.”

Miners can also renew foreman and blaster certifications. Coal miners can receive reciprocity for DMME certifications for general miner, electrician, surface and underground foreman. Companies can look up certifications for potential or current employees. Those needing to take exams or classes can schedule those through this system, as well. And, if miners need to update their certifications with an address change, that too can take place on the website.

In addition, the entire General Mineral Miner course is also featured online. Those seeking the certification can take the class and all tests necessary to pass from their computer or tablet.

Those seeking more information about the online system or certifications can contact the mineral mining office in Charlottesville at (434-951-6311.