Main Anchor

WVVA,the NBC Affiliate in Bluefield, WV, is looking for an experienced energetic anchor with the ability to thrive in a fast-paced, competitive news environment.
We are looking for a leader in both our newsroom and in the communities we serve in southern West Virginia and southwest Virginia. The perfect candidate is someone who can serve as a good example for our young, talented staff and someone who is dedicated to working with others in a team-oriented environment.
In addition to anchoring, the job duties will also include reporting, live shots, story enterprising and development, newscast producing, script approvals, script writing and video editing.
WVVA is committed to produce award-winning content on multiple platforms, including mobile, web and social media. The ideal candidate will have a full understanding of how to effectively use these kinds of digital media.
Bachelor’s degree in communications or equivalent is required.
Interested candidates should send resumes and video reel illustrating your work to:
WVVA TV
Steve Korioth, News Director
3052 Big Laurel Highway
Bluefield, WV 24701
skorioth@wvva.com
WVVA is an EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER
