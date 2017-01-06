UPDATE: Formal charges in Russian roulette death of Bluefield teen, Tyler Buchanan

Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Lee Dennis announced Monday that 28 year-old Calvin Dawayne Powers will face a felony charge in the shooting death of 16 year-old Tyler Buchanan last Thursday, January 5.

In a news release sent to WVVA News, Dennis said Powers will face one count of aggravated malicious wounding and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Dennis said that investigators found that Powers approached Tyler Buchanan and asked him to play a game of Russian roulette and ultimately fired the shot that caused his death.

Below is the entire news release from Tazewell County Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Lee Dennis, followed by WVVA's original online story:

January 9, 2017

SIXTEEN YEAR OLD CHILD DIES FROM GUNSHOT WOUND:

CALVIN DAWAYNE POWERS FACING CHARGES

Michael Lee Dennis, Tazewell County Commonwealth's Attorney, announced today that a CALVIN DAWAYNE POWERS, age 28, of 201 Neel Street, Apt. 8 (Crescent View Apartments), Bluefield, VA, has been charged with one count of aggravated malicious wounding and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the shooting of a 16 year old child, Tyler Buchanan.

Evidence showed that on January 5, 2017, POWERS approached Tyler Buchanan and asked him to play a game of Russian roulette. According to the Investigators, Tyler told POWERS that he did not want to play the game with him. According to a statement made by POWERS, he then proceeded to unload the revolver and put one round back in and spun the cylinder. He put the gun to his own head and pulled the trigger. When the gun failed to go off, he then spun the cylinder again and put the gun to the back of Tyler's head and pulled the trigger. The gun fired causing severe injury which caused the current charges to be placed. Ultimately, the injury sustained from the gunshot, caused the death of Tyler Buchanan, a day later.

An autopsy was performed on Monday, January 9, 2017 and my office is currently awaiting the results from the Medical Examiner's Office. Once those are received, I anticipate additional charges to be placed and more information will be released by this office as available.

This case was investigated by the Bluefield Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Lee Dennis.

###

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA - A 15-year-old male is in critical condition after a shooting Thursday in Bluefield.

According to Chief M. Shane Gunter with the Bluefield, Virginia Police, the shooting took place around 4:50 p.m. at the Crescent View apartment complex on Neel Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Police have a man in custody. Calvin Powers, 28, of Bluefield, VA is charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Powers is currently being held in Southwest Regional Jail in Tazewell.

Not other details are known. The case remains under investigation.

More stories on WVVA.com