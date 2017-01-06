Some additional light snow Friday night, cold into the weekend

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for the following counties, MERCER, TAZEWELL, MCDOWELL MOUNTAINS, WYTHE, GILES, RALEIGH, SUMMERS, MONROE, FAYETTE, GREENBRIER, POCAHONTAS, AND BLAND. We can expect the wind chill to be between 5-15 degrees and some areas feeling as if it is below zero in the higher elevations. We will have NW winds 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph

A second southern stream system looks to drop a significant amount of snowfall across the Carolinas into the Tidewater region of Virginia Friday night- Saturday morning.

Forecast model guidance is now leaning toward the possibility of our southern counties getting flanked by this system to begin the weekend. We may see a few snow showers here & there throughout Friday, but especially again into Friday night. Areas around and south HWY 460 may pick up another few inches of snow Friday night- Saturday morning as the system brushes us. Snow looks best after 10 PM Friday night- 6AM Sat morning. Southern Mercer, Southern Monroe, Bland, Wythe, Tazewell, McDowell, Buchanan and Giles could experience 1-5" of additional snowfall overnight Friday, with the highest amounts going south, and lowest amounts going north.

The snow will taper off Saturday, but we will be COLD into this weekend. Lows will be in the single digits and teens Saturday and Sunday night. Highs will only be in the teens and 20s Saturday and Sunday afternoon. It will be getting windy into the weekend as well, so wind chills at or below zero will be possible, especially Sat night-Sunday morning.

Temps finally look to moderate again into next week, back into the 40s. However, we may see a chance of freezing rain by Tuesday. Stay tuned!