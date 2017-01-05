Marshall improves to 3-0 in C-USA with OT win over Old Dominion - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Marshall improves to 3-0 in C-USA with OT win over Old Dominion

Marshall overcame a 2nd half double digit deficit to defeat Old Dominion in overtime 90-86.  The Herd was led by Jon Elmore who had 26 points.  They also got 21 points and 13 rebounds out of Ryan Taylor.  With the victory, Marshall improves to 10-6 overall and 3-0 in C-USA.  Up next, they will host Charlotte at the Cam Henderson Center on Saturday night at 7 pm.

