Marshall improves to 3-0 in C-USA with OT win over Old Dominion

Marshall overcame a 2nd half double digit deficit to defeat Old Dominion in overtime 90-86. The Herd was led by Jon Elmore who had 26 points. They also got 21 points and 13 rebounds out of Ryan Taylor. With the victory, Marshall improves to 10-6 overall and 3-0 in C-USA. Up next, they will host Charlotte at the Cam Henderson Center on Saturday night at 7 pm.