Concord Basketball swept at home by Fairmont State

Athens, WV

The Concord Womens Basketball team fell to Fairmont State 70-54 on Thursday night at the Carter Center.  The Lady Mountain Lions were led by Emily Boothe who had 11 points.  With the loss, Concord drops to 2-8 on the year, and 1-5 in the Mountain East.

The Concord men didn't fair much better, falling to the #2 Falcons losing 99-81.  The Mountain Lions were led by Aaron Miller who had 25 points.  With the loss, Concord drops to 5-7 overall, and 1-5 in the league.

Up next, the two will host Notre Dame on Sunday afternoon.  The women will tipoff at 2 pm, and the men at 4 pm.

