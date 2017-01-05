Concord Basketball swept at home by Fairmont State

Athens, WV

WVVA-TV

The Concord Womens Basketball team fell to Fairmont State 70-54 on Thursday night at the Carter Center. The Lady Mountain Lions were led by Emily Boothe who had 11 points. With the loss, Concord drops to 2-8 on the year, and 1-5 in the Mountain East.

The Concord men didn't fair much better, falling to the #2 Falcons losing 99-81. The Mountain Lions were led by Aaron Miller who had 25 points. With the loss, Concord drops to 5-7 overall, and 1-5 in the league.

Up next, the two will host Notre Dame on Sunday afternoon. The women will tipoff at 2 pm, and the men at 4 pm.